Arizona State Retirement System Sells 827 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

NYSE:EAT opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

