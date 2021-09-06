Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,015 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 42,693 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,528,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXS shares. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

