Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $2,383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 146,754 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,318,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,271 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $83,246.95. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,504.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,109 shares of company stock worth $1,837,489. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

