Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.81.

Continental Resources stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

