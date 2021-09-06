Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 84.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 68,879 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CNX Resources by 204.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 69.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

CNX stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

