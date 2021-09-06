Arizona State Retirement System Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American States Water were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWR opened at $93.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

In other American States Water news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,324 shares of company stock worth $1,106,877 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

