Arizona State Retirement System Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors stock opened at $61.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.60.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.