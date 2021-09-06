Argent Trust Co Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,289 shares of company stock worth $327,284,229 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $11.12 on Monday, hitting $2,895.50. 955,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,714.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,427.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

