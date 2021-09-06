Argent Trust Co Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $106.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,127. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.25. The company has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

