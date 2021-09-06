Argent Trust Co Has $15.25 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.0% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,581. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

