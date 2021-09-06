Argent Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 143 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.91.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $462.55. 1,303,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,976. The company has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $463.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.