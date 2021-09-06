Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,159 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

AEM opened at $58.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

