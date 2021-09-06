Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 34.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $289.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

