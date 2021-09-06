Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,305,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $853,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $59.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $59.79.

