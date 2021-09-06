Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $625,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $112.67 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

