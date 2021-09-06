Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $50.09 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.