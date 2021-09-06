Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,931 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 123,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,164 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7,433.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,712 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $30.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

