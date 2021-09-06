Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,716 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,818 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

COP stock opened at $56.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

