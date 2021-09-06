Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $39.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

