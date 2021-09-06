Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.2% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

