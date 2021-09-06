Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

