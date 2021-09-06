AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective upped by MKM Partners from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $268.06.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $291.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.86. AON has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $292.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after buying an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after buying an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

