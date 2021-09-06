Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) versus Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Financial Review

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -29.70% 3.58% 1.64% Murphy Oil -45.55% 1.50% 0.61%

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.75, suggesting that its stock price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and Murphy Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $3.49 billion 1.46 -$1.27 billion ($0.63) -25.84 Murphy Oil $1.97 billion 1.64 -$1.15 billion ($1.25) -16.76

Murphy Oil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Antero Resources and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 1 2 8 1 2.75 Murphy Oil 1 3 5 0 2.44

Antero Resources presently has a consensus target price of $11.70, suggesting a potential downside of 28.16%. Murphy Oil has a consensus target price of $22.78, suggesting a potential upside of 8.72%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Murphy Oil on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

