Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,840,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135,941 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $78,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 25.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,157,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,312,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

