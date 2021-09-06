Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target at $43.07

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,067,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,761 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,199,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,515 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

