Analysts Set JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT at $18.75

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

JOAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOAN traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $10.28. 5,391,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,866. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.