Analysts Set Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Target Price at $45.50

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMLAF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLAF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 52,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. Empire has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

