Analysts Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target at $67.56

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,566. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $353,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,318. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

