Analysts Expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to announce earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $116.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 163,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

