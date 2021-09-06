Analysts Expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INM shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.