Analysts Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. 6,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

