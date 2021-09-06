Analysts Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.47 Million

Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post sales of $104.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.64 million to $105.30 million. Exponent reported sales of $93.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $425.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.44 million to $425.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $458.58 million, with estimates ranging from $457.96 million to $459.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $116.94 on Monday. Exponent has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $118.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

