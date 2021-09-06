Analysts Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

ELAN opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,211 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 108,721 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,741,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

