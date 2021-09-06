Analysts Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is $0.14. XOMA posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Aegis started coverage on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

XOMA traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. 27,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,808. XOMA has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a market cap of $326.66 million, a PE ratio of 137.52 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XOMA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XOMA in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in XOMA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in XOMA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

