Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $10,268,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $5,446,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,489,000 after buying an additional 1,115,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 182,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,169,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,064. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

