Analysts Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to Post -$0.69 EPS

Equities analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to announce ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.79). Invitae reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,805 shares of company stock worth $3,652,475 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,531 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,513 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth approximately $60,777,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $53,975,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. 1,823,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,173. Invitae has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.