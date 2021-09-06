Analysts Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Announce $3.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to announce earnings per share of $3.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.49. Facebook posted earnings of $2.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $14.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $14.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.24 to $17.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $910,973,198 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,511,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546,572. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.02 and a 200-day moving average of $323.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.