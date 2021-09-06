Analysts Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. 71,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,595. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ContraFect by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 4.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,972,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 8.8% in the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 136,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 294.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

