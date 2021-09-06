Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Announce $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will report earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.99. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after purchasing an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $71.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

