Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CECE stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 82,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,464. The stock has a market cap of $270.43 million, a P/E ratio of 94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68.

In related news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 7,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,046.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,063,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $6,486,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

