Analysts Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.45 Million

Brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post sales of $226.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.90 million and the highest is $227.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $202.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $848.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $827.50 million to $858.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $919.63 million, with estimates ranging from $865.50 million to $949.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of CWST traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.29. 204,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $1,614,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,346.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 107,761.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 118,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

