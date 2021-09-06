Analysts Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.31 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report $5.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.87 million and the lowest is $3.87 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $15.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $25.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.35 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $28.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million.

ATRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,780 shares of company stock valued at $365,633 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,590,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 601,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,010. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.43.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

