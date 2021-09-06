AMS Capital Ltda Sells 3,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AMS Capital Ltda trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for 1.5% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Datadog were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth $1,009,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2,883.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $773,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $251,683.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,043 shares in the company, valued at $33,272,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,455,428 shares of company stock worth $185,595,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.06. 1,937,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,850. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -812.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $139.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.