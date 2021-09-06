AMS Capital Ltda Boosts Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

AMS Capital Ltda increased its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. The Boston Beer accounts for 2.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $18,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 70.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.81.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,623,100 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $562.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $762.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $992.01. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $555.00 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

