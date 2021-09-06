Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The company had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.