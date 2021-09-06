Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNXC opened at $173.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $177.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.20.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

