Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $218.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.67 and its 200-day moving average is $191.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,670 shares of company stock worth $5,349,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

