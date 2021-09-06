Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 2,564 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $70.06 on Monday. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $80.81. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

SGMS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.