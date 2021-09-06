American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cfra cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

