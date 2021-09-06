American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEO. B. Riley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.90. 8,510,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,521. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after buying an additional 1,859,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,955,000 after buying an additional 508,540 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,070,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,845,000 after buying an additional 230,314 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.